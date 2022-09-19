Thirty local artists will invite visitors into their studios to watch them work during the annual Salida Studio Tour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Tourgoers will be able to meet the artist, view artwork, see where artists work, watch demonstrations and purchase artwork, a press release stated.
In addition, visitor can enter a drawing at every studio that they visit. After the tour, 10 winners will be chosen randomly. Each winner will receive a $100 voucher to spend at the Salida Studio Tour studio of their choice.
The tour features fiber artists, glass artists, metal artists, mosaicists, painters, photographers, printmakers, quilters, sculptors, woodturners, woodworkers and more.
All the studios are within 15 miles of downtown Salida. Yellow signs will indicate tour locations, and maps can be found at www.SalidaStudioTour.com.
Pinon Real Estate Group, 201 F St., will host a Group Art Show reception from 5-7 p.m. Thursday. The Group Art Show will be displayed at Pinon through Dec. 31.
Salida Studio Tour brochures and maps are available on the website, at Pinon, from every artist on the tour and from sponsors listed on the website.
