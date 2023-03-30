Salida Elks Lodge No. 808 announced it is accepting applications for scholarships to be awarded to graduating students in surrounding areas.
The lodge will offer a $1,000 Colorado Elks Association scholarship and a $1,000 Lt. Harry T. Ostrum Jr. Detachment Marine Corps League Scholarship. New this year is the $1,500 Salida Elks 808 Community Service/Volunteer Scholarship, which will be awarded to one boy and one girl.
Information about the scholarships has been sent to area schools, according to a press release. To receive an application, contact a school counselor or email Desirae Wilkins at ddwilks79@gmail.com.
