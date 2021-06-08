The Friends of Browns Canyon is seeking volunteers for a work project to build buck and rail fence at the north end of Browns Canyon National Monument.
The Friends will need about 10-12 volunteers who can work for the better part of the day starting at 9 a.m. June 25.
Tools, water and lunch will be provided. Take work gloves, eye protection, sunscreen and rain gear as the weather can change rapidly.
The work, coordinated by U.S. Forest Service staff, will involve hiking about two miles roundtrip and using lodgepole pine logs to construct buck and rail fencing. The logs will be transported to the work site before volunteers arrive.
The fencing will help to protect the national monument’s unspoiled Aspen Ridge Roadless Area from unauthorized activities.
To sign up for this work project, contact Logan Myers at lwmyers81@gmail.com.
