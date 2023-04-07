When he started competitive mountain biking in 2013, Mike Franco decided to jump in with both feet, he said.
Franco is now the event coordinator for the Salida Enduro biking series this month and intends to run other biking events this year, such as the Vapor Trail 125.
Originally of Martinez, California, Franco started mountain biking as a teenager around the time he began working at Martinez Cyclery in the mid-’90s.
He attended University of California Davis to study mechanical engineering, which helped land him a position in the elevator business when he moved to Fort Collins shortly after graduating, he said.
Franco lived in Fort Collins and Englewood for a few years before moving to Lakewood for seven years, followed by seven in Golden. The latter two locations, he said, were picked for their proximity to biking trails.
In 2013 Franco discovered mountain biking enduro racing. He hadn’t done competitive mountain biking until that point, he said. His first race was Battle the Bear in Lakewood, a 30-miler and the longest he had ever ridden.
Every race that year was longer and longer for Franco, and he topped out with a 70-mile race. The following year he competed in two 100-mile races, the Breck 100 and the Bailey Hundo, plus the Breck Epic with approximately 240 miles over the course of six days. In another of his runs on the Breck Epic, he placed first with partner Liz Carrington.
Particularly memorable of all his races was the Vapor Trail 125, in which he competed in 2015 and ’16. The 125-mile loop starts at 10 p.m. and takes nearly 24 hours to complete. “It’s a vision quest. Unless you’re one of the elite pros you’re out there battling yourself,” he said.
While living in Golden he and his wife, Kelsey, purchased a townhouse in Poncha Springs thinking it might be a retirement dream later down the line.
After managing for 17 years in the high-intensity elevator modernization business, Franco hit a wall in December 2021, he said.
He and his wife were both experiencing mental health stress and anxiety and realized they wanted to move to Poncha Springs full time. “We thought: We’ll start over and figure it out,” he said.
“I was worried I wouldn’t make it to retirement,” he said. “I was worried the stress would just kill me.” Franco and his family moved in May 2022, and he now works full-time in sales at Absolute Bikes.
With Salida’s banana belt weather, cyclists can bike year-round, with lower trails staying dry in winter and the higher trails being a cooler option in summer, he said, compared to biking on the Front Range. Both of Franco’s children, Kaila, 11, and Kenny, 6, are avid bikers.
Now the organizer of the Salida Enduro Series, which started Wednesday, Franco said he thinks it’s going to be rewarding. The series consists of single-stage races every Wednesday in April and a one-day, four-stage race on April 30. For details and registration, visit https://salidaenduro.com/events.
