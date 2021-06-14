The Salida City Council will continue their discussion about a possible expansion to the closure of F Street during their work session at 6 p.m. Monday.
During the June 1 regular city meeting, council heard testimony from three different businesses to extend the closure of F Street half a block between Second and Third streets. Council asked for city staff to analyze the option at that time.
Council will hear a report from the Extraordinary Teen Council regarding student liaison guidelines with the council and a survey about the school resource office.
To attend the meeting online, go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8054749917914710285 to register.
Tuesday Meeting
Council will review the comprehensive annual financial report for 2020, prepared by finance director Aimee Tihonovich during their regular meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Along with the finance report, they will also review a letter from certified public accountants McMahan and Associates, who completed the 2020 city audit.
In new business, the council agenda states they will vote on the “approval of amended city administrator employment agreement” for Drew Nelson.
Council will vote on a resolution to allow overnight camping at Marvin Park for the 2021 Gone to the Dogs dog agility event. They will also vote on an ordinance regarding the option of choosing in-lieu fees as an option for inclusionary housing requirement.
On the consent agenda, the council will cover the Fourth of July community celebration, Artwalk, Shakespeare in the Park, the Angel of Shavano Car Show and the Riverside Park Summer Concert Series.
Council will vote to adjourn into executive session “for the purpose of discussing the purchase, acquisition, lease, transfer or sale of any real, personal or other property interest.”
To attend the meeing online, go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6382995264411204366 to regsiter or log into https://c.streamhoster.com/embed/media/W6sdC9/xAIlQfSsmmO/vpfQhcsApYv_5?preview=1 to watch them live.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.