Ark Valley Helping Hands is still seeking volunteer assistance for its Fall Service Day from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 9.
At the event the group’s regular volunteers and additional volunteers from the general public will tackle outdoor chores for approximately 20 households who are members of the organization, a press release stated.
Volunteer opportunities include touch-up painting, leaf raking, small bush/tree trimming and window cleaning.
After completing the work, volunteers are invited to a cookout from noon to 2 p.m at Chisholm Park, 324 Hunt St.
To volunteer for the day, contact Ark Valley Helping Hands at 719-530-1198 or info@avhelpinghands.org.
