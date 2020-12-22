Edward Earl “Ed” Davis, 66, of Moffat, died Dec. 12, 2020.
He was born July 18, 1954, in Denver to Ralph Earl Davis and Gladys Mae Gehring.
Mr. Davis enjoyed hunting, fishing and outdoor adventures.
He lived in Salida several times.
Friends and family said he was a mentor to his family, friends and community.
They said he was always the life of the party and no one knew what he might say next.
They said he had a heart of gold and an unyielding devotion to the love of his life Karen Davis.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother; a sister; nephew Willie; a niece; an aunt; an uncle; and several cousins and faithful companions Speckles (dog), Shylo (dog), Starr (horse), and Bud (horse).
Survivors include his wife Karen Davis; son Andrew Weinmeister; daughter Crystal Sevigny; sisters: Earlene, Terry and Sherry; nieces; nephews and grandchildren.
Arrangements were withLewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.