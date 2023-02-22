Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Windy. Snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. High 36F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 16F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.