The Chaffee Common Ground Citizens Advisory Committee will open a grant cycle Feb. 7 with a pre-application deadline of Feb. 25 and deadline for full applications on March 25.
The committee will host an online information session from 9-11 a.m. Feb. 14 about eligibility requirements and grant criteria. Contact Common Ground Administrator Ben Doon at ccg.cac@gmail.com to obtain virtual access and materials for the Zoom session.
Approximately $800,000 will be available during the grant cycle for programs and projects that strengthen forest health and reduce wildfire danger; conserve and support agricultural lands and rural landscapes; and manage the impacts of growth in outdoor recreation, a press release stated.
Funding recommendations by the Citizens Advisory Committee are subject to approval by the Board of County Commissioners. Awards will be announced in May for funding in June.
Visit chaffeecommonground.org to read about successful programs and projects and click on Grantee Info for guidelines and application links.
A conservation funding program addressing landscape challenges for the community, Chaffee Common Ground invests a portion of sales tax revenues in the areas supported by the grants.
Common Ground was created when voters approved a 0.25 percent sales tax in 2018 for those specific uses.
