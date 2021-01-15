Harold Dallas “Dal” Jones, Jr., 74, died Dec. 30, 2020, in Decatur, Texas after a three-week long battle with COVID-19.
He was born Sept. 7, 1946, in Atlanta, Georgia to Harold Dallas Jones, Sr. and Frances Hazeltine Jones.
He was raised in Johnstown, Ohio along with his brother Doug.
He attended Johnstown-Monroe High School graduating in 1964.
Friends and family said he was popular in school and enjoyed playing football as well as working as a lifeguard for the local pool.
After a short courtship he married June Matney, of Gahanna, Ohio Sept. 21, 1974.
Friends and family said he always said he loved his wife more than anything and that remained true to the very end.
Mr. Jones had a number of successful jobs including working at Western Electric in Columbus, Ohio, service writer for Chevrolet Automotive and parts manager at Napa Auto Parts in Salida, Colorado, as well as working for Chaffee County as a field inspector for the Assessors office and as a jailer for the County jail.
In his retirement years, he worked at Dick’s Sporting Goods, Gander Mountain, and Tractor Supply in the Denver metro area and Pueblo, Colorado.
He had a wide variety of interests including, but not limited to: archery, where he won many trophies; golfing, belonging to a men’s group; fishing; and watching his favorite teams being The Ohio State Buckeyes, Denver Broncos, Colorado Avalanche and the Colorado Rockies.
He was baptized in 2000, in the Arkansas River in Salida. This event meant much to him, and his relationship with his Heavenly Father grew stronger through the years friends and family said.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother.
Survivors include his loving wife of 46, years; daughters Jenna (Scott) Spendlove, Tracie (Coby) Dykes, and Tricia Struna; and grandchildren Trent Struna, Shelby Petty, Logan Spendlove and Dakota Jefferson.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Details will be posted on the memorial website https://everloved.com/life-of/harold-jones-jr/.
The family invites all who knew Mr. Jones to leave notes to the family and cherished memories on this site.
Arrangements were with Alexander’s Midway Funeral Home.
