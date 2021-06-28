Ark-Valley Humane Society will conduct its fifth annual Feline & Fido Photo Contest & Calendar now through July 16.
“This photo contest is a great chance to show off your own adorable pets and support the care of animals who await new homes,” AVHS Outreach Manager Emy Luebbering said in a press release.
Anyone can enter their photos at www.gogophotocontest.com/avhs for a a requested donation of $5 per photo submission. Once a person has entered their pet’s photo, they can share the contest with friends and family, seeking votes for their pet’s photo. Votes are a $1 donation per vote with a $5 minimum.
The contestant with the most votes will have their pet’s photo appear on the AVHS 2022 calendar and receive a $150 gift card from Mountain Phoenix Coffee Roastery. Each of the top 12 photos with the most votes will be featured across one month of the year. All photos submitted will be featured in smaller photos in the calendar.
For questions about the photo contest, contact Emy Luebbering at elueberring@ark-valley.org.
