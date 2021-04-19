Chenoa King-Rogers and Josh Rogers of Salida are the parents of a son, Kennon Wylder Rogers.
He was born at 7:51 a.m. April 8, 2021, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
He weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 19 inches long.
He has a sister, Ellie Rogers, 7.
His grandparents are Bruce and Karen King of Morrison, and Bill and Mildred Rogers of Fayetteville, Arkansas.
