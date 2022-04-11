Chaffee County commissioners will discuss action related to a Colorado Department of Transportation request for a statement of legal sufficiency for Cottonwood Pass Road during the work session at 9 a.m. Monday.
In other business commissioners will:
• Receive reports from the Chaffee County Sheriff and the airport board.
• Receive an update to the Colorado Open Records Act policy with be considered.
• Hold discussion regarding amending the contract policy with respect to section 2.2: Director of Finance authority to execute all separation agreements not exceeding $25,000.
• Conduct a land management agency stakeholders meeting at 1:15 p.m.
• Receive a congressional leadership update and a waste diversion plan update.
• Adjourn to meet as the Landfill Committee, County Board of Social Services and County Board of Health.
The meeting will be convened in person at the commissioners board room, 104 Crestone Ave., virtually at https://zoom.us/j/109079543 or call 669-900-6833 and enter meeting ID 109079543.
