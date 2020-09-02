Cast iron – you either love it or hate it, there doesn’t seem to be much middle ground.
Decades ago I inherited all of my grandmother’s well-loved, well-used cast iron skillets. I really didn’t know how to cook in them or how to take care of them. Then there was the weight of the 20-inch chicken frying skillet. I couldn’t even pick the thing up empty, much less full of food.
Eventually, I gave up on cast iron and reverted to my trusty non-stick pans. I ended up tossing out the cast iron because no one else wanted it either.
We have spent a small fortune replacing all the cast iron I threw away and I have to say I love it.
Once properly seasoned they are as reliable as non-stick. You don’t have to worry about marring the surface, the pans heat evenly, stay hot a long time and can be put into a scorching hot oven, as well as on the cook top.
Sunday, I decided to try something new for our Sunday brunch. It is a little bit decadent and I would definitely plan on serving a protein with it.
Dark Chocolate Pumpkin Pancake Skillet
Ingredients:
1 cup all purpose flour
3 tablespoons white sugar
1½ teaspoons baking powder
½ teaspoon kosher salt
3/4 cup whole milk
1 large egg
2 tablespoons melted, butter plus 1 tablespoon of butter for the pan
3/4 cup dark bitter sweet chocolate chips
½ cup pumpkin puree
½ cup mini chocolate chips or chopped walnuts
Powdered sugar as a garnish if desired
Maple syrup as a garnish if desired
Prep:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Place a 8-inch or 10-inch cast iron in the skillet to heat while making the batter.
Melt the dark chocolate chips in the microwave for about a minute and a half, checking every 30 seconds to see if they melt when stirred. Set aside to cool.
In a large bowl whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, milk, egg and pumpkin. Add the melted chocolate and melted butter and whisk until well blended.
Remove skillet from oven and add 1 tablespoon of butter. Once it has melted spread the batter evenly into the pan. Sprinkle the mini chocolate chips or nuts on top. Bake 20 minutes for a 10-inch pan until golden brown. Allow to cool slightly then sprinkle with powdered sugar if desired.
Neither butter or syrup is necessary with this pancake, but a small drizzle of maple syrup sends this decadent treat over the top.
Spinach, Tomato and Bacon Frittata
Ingredients:
Non-stick cooking spray
1 pound of bacon
4 ounces fresh baby spinach
¼ cup halved cherry tomatoes
15 medium or 12 large eggs
1 tablespoon kosher salt
1½ teaspoons fresh black pepper
2 cups (8 ounces) grated white cheddar cheese
Prep:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 8 inch cast iron skillet with cooking spray and set aside. In another skillet, cut the bacon into 1- inch pieces and fry until crispy, stirring constantly. Move to a paper towel to drain.
Pour all but 1 tablespoon of bacon fat out of the skillet. Add the spinach and tomatoes and cook over medium heat. Stir a few times, until the spinach wilts and the tomatoes are heated through. Transfer to the prepared skillet.
In a large bowl, whisk the eggs well, add salt and pepper. Pour over the spinach and tomato mixture. Sprinkle with the bacon and cheese.
Bake the frittata until the center is set, about 25 to 30 minutes. Let set on stove when finished for about 10 minutes to cool, then cut in wedges and serve. Tasty with a cup of fruit salad.
Blueberry Cobbler
Nothing says summer to me like fresh berries. Blueberries, strawberries, raspberries or blackberries. It makes no difference, they are wonderful and great for more healthy desserts. This is one of my favorite desserts and is so easy to make.
Ingredients:
¼ cup (half stick) melted butter
1¼ cups white sugar, divided
1 cup self-rising flour
1 cup whole milk
2 cups blueberries, stems removed, rinsed and patted dry
Vanilla bean ice cream for topping, if desired
Prep:
Place butter in a 8-inch or 10-inch cast iron skillet and place in the oven while it preheats to 400 degrees.
In a medium bowl, whisk 1 cup of the sugar with the flour and milk until smooth and shiny.
Remove the skillet from the oven and swirl the butter to make sure the pan is evenly coated, Pour the batter into the pan and sprinkle the blueberries evenly over the top. The batter will start cooking immediately, so sprinkle the berries quickly. Sprinkle the remaining sugar over the top. Bake until brown and bubbly, about 45 minutes. Serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
