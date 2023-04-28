Former Salida resident Viola S. Mackey, 87, of Colorado Springs died April 23, 2023, with all of her sons and many other family members with her in her final days.
She was born Dec. 6, 1935, in Espinola, New Mexico, to Nestorita and Ignacio Vigil, the youngest of five children.
She was raised in Salida, graduating in 1953 from Salida High School.
She became a registered nurse and spent her career in the nursing field, retiring from Kaiser Permanente.
Over the years she lived in Salida, Leadville, Buena Vista, Aurora, Arvada, Cañon City and Colorado Springs and had many friends in all of those places.
Among the things she enjoyed the most were tea parties with her great-granddaughters, hearing of and sharing the travels of her grandchildren and passing down her recipes to her daughters-in-law. She was especially proud of her sons.
She was married twice, to Bob Jones Sr. and Dennis Mackey.
Mrs. Mackey was preceded in death by her brothers, Anthony “Tony” and Joseph “Joe”; and her sister Maria “Mary.”
Survivors include her sons, Bob (Ginger) of Manchester, Washington, Mark (Missy) of La Veta, Mike “Yogi” (Robyn) of Aurora, Stewart of Denver and John of Colorado Springs; sister, Florinda “Flo” of Colorado Springs; 13 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren.
She asked that friends remember her by donating to their local hospices and spending time with their loved ones in retirement homes.
Mass will be held in July, followed by interment at Fairview Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Aspen Mortuaries in Arvada.
