U.S. equities ended the day higher today, led by materials and consumer discretionary sectors.
After the announcement of suspending relief-package talks, President Trump is now backing a piecemeal approach to aid.
Eli Lily is seeking emergency authorization for coronavirus drugs from the FDA.
Treasury yields rose as prices declined.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was average, with just less than 900 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold fell $18.50 to $1,890.30 and crude oil prices fell $.68 to $39.99 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 1.58 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 0.78 percent.
