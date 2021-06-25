Gov. Jared Polis announced that flags will be lowered to half-staff on all public buildings at the time of a memorial service for former Colorado Rep. Mike McLachlan, 75, of Durango, who died Wednesday.
The memorial service has not yet been scheduled, according to a press release.
McLachlan represented southwest Colorado counties in the Colorado House of Representatives from 2013 to 2015. Prior to serving in the state legislature, McLachlan served as Colorado’s solicitor general, where he was appointed by then-Attorney General Ken Salazar.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.
