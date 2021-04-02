In lieu of the traditional gathering for Mountainfilm on Tour, GARNA is hosting a virtual screening of the festival this year.
The event will be held online from 9 a.m. April 8 to 11:55 p.m. April 11 and will feature documentary films from the Mountainfilm Festival in Telluride.
For 25 years, GARNA has been working to create a community that is educated about place.
GARNA chose the varied array of films which “challenge perspectives and enhance our connection to the land and each other.”
This year’s line-up includes two films. “The Legend of Rafael” and “El Monociclo en Cuba,” featuring inspiring stories from adventurers who call the Upper Arkansas Valley home.
In “The Legend of Rafael,” we follow Rafael Millan-Garcia, owner of Leadvelo Bicicasa in Leadville as he cycles from his home in Mexico City to northern Colorado for a change of scenery. What unfolds is “a story of triumph built on the back of love … and two wheels.”
“El Monociclo en Cuba,” directed by Salida-based father-son duo, Nathan and Kian Ward, takes us along for the ride as Kian, just shy of 10 years old at the time of filming, sees the world with two eyes and one wheel while exploring Cuba on unicycle.
“We love to travel, my dad is a filmmaker and I love to unicycle, so we decided to make a film together to combine our passions,” says Kian of his adventures while “‘worldschooling” for part of the year.
“We’ve gone to Mountainfilm almost every year since I was born and it’s really crazy to have my own film in the festival this year,” Kian, now 11 years old, continues. “Mountainfilm on Tour is cool because they don’t just show the films in Telluride, but they bring it to many other towns across the country. I hope our film inspires more people to travel and ride.”
“Kian and the rest of our family have participated in GARNA programs for many years and we love the work they do for public lands and environmental education for the kids,” says Nathan Ward, who is not only Kian’s dad, but is also an award-winning director and cinematographer for his company Grit and Thistle Films. “I was really happy when GARNA decided to take over the local Mountainfilm on Tour program to show local people the incredible films and to raise money for great local work.”
This virtual edition of Mountainfilm on Tour is hosted by GARNA in partnership with Peakview Mortgage, Celia Adamec, Realtor with First Colorado Land Office, Subculture Cyclery, Salida Mountain Sports, Badfish SUP, Bluebird Day, Sorelle Delicatessen and Ramps and Alleys Skate Shop.
Log on to https://garna.org/calendar/mountainfilm-on-tour-upper-arkansas-valley/ to see the schedule and purchase tickets. Tickets are $15 for non members and $10 for members and are good for four days.
Visit https://garna.org/ for details about how to become a member.
