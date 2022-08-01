The Noteables chorus is recruiting male and female singers for the Christmas season, with concerts scheduled for Dec. 9-11.
No auditions are required, but all participants must be fully vaccinated and boosted, according to a press release.
Directed by Linda Taylor, the chorus will perform a variety of holiday music, including unusual arrangements of familiar carols, winter ballads, songs of peace and hope, gospel and a little jazz. Flute, electric bass and drums will accompany the singers.
The Noteables will welcome the winter season with a lively gospel, “Mary Had A-But-One Child.” Other songs include “What Child Is This?”; “The Wexford Carol”; “Holiday Jazz,” accompanied by the group’s band; and “Aurora Borealis, which tells the Alaskan story of the Northern Lights.
Male singers will join The Noteables to sing six songs, including an upbeat Latin round called “Gaudeamus Hodie,” “Sussex Carol,” “Grant Us Peace,” the lively “Can You Hear the Angels?” and “Children, Go Where I Send Thee.”
Rehearsals for the women begin Sept. 8, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays. Male singers will join the women every other Thursday starting Sept. 15. The chorus practices at Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Fourth and E streets. To sign up, call Taylor at 719-539-2428.
Visit www.salidasings.org for more information.
