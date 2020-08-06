A moose cow and calf cool off in a pond in western Chaffee County July 30. The pair was photgraphed by Salidan Don Dubin. Colorado Parks and Wildlife warns female moose are very protective of their young and can be dangerous if approached or caught off guard. Photographers can share photos at themountainmail.com under the “Submissions” tab or by emailing them to pgoetz@themountainmail.com. Be sure to include when, where and by whom the photo was taken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.