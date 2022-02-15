In honor of the 100th anniversary of Chaffee County 4-H in 2023, the Imagine That 4-H Club is seeking recipes and history from 4-H families to help create a commemorative cookbook.
“This cookbook will feature recipes from families that have been part of Chaffee County 4-H over the past 100 years. The cookbook will be professionally published and will be a treasured keepsake for all who have been connected to Chaffee County 4-H,” Adrienne Weber, organizational leader of Imagine That 4-H Club, said in a press release.
Cookbooks will be sold at 4-H events throughout 2023. Money raised will be used for 4-H educational activities and events such as camps, workshops and scholarships.
4-H families can submit up to five of their favorite recipes, and the club encourages everyone to include a brief note (about 375 characters) for each recipe that includes historical information about their family or recipe.
Suggested recipe ideas include prize-winning recipes from 4-H projects such as pie, bread, cookies and cake decorating and recipes using a cut of meat from a market livestock project.
Submit recipes to imaginethat4hclub@yahoo.com.
For each recipe submitted, the contributor’s name will be entered into a drawing for a culinary gift basket. The winner will be announced during the 2022 Chaffee County Fair and Rodeo.
