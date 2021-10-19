Chaffee County Veterans Service Office recently hired Leisl Hammond, a Chaffee County native and 23-year Army veteran, as its new veterans service officer.
Hammond combines military experience, including international strategic and operational medical planning and crisis response, with her love of the Chaffee County community, a press release stated.
Hammond earned a master’s of business administration degree from National University and a political science degree from Colorado State University.
Hammond can be reached through cellphone, 719-239-4678, and email, VSO@chaffeecounty.org, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. She will hold regular in-person office hours at the Veterans Service Office in the Touber Building, 448 E. First St., Room 134, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Thursday and will accommodate Friday appointments upon request.
“I look forward to connecting with our veterans and providing support and assistance. I encourage them to reach out to me at any time with any needs or just to make an introduction,” Hammond said in the release.
Veterans also can meet Hammond at monthly Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3820 meetings each third Thursday of the month beginning Oct. 21.
The previous veterans service officer, Cathy Sadeik, retired in August following 5½ years of service in that role.
Chaffee County’s Veterans Service Office works to help local veterans apply for Veterans Affairs benefits and address healthcare claims and provides ground transportation to most VA medical appointments in Colorado. More information is available at www.chaffeecounty.org/Veterans-Service.
