Carl Van Cooper and Susan Kay Cooper

Carl Van Cooper, 83, and Susan Kay Cooper, 75, of Howard died Dec. 21, 2022, in Howard.
Mr. Cooper was born Nov. 25, 1939, in Oklahoma to Ross Cooper and Doris Butler.
He served in the U.S. Air Force for four years, traveling to France, Italy and Saudi Arabia.
Mr. Cooper worked as a sales representative and a service technician for Mercury Marine for more than 25 years, receiving many awards during his time with them.
Mrs. Cooper was born July 18, 1947, in Wisconsin to Tony Mickle and Ruth Ghastin.
She graduated from the University of Wisconsin Madison and worked as a computer technician for AT&T.
Mrs. Cooper loved nature, knitting and alternative healing, and she owned her own homeopathic business.
The couple were married on July 3, 1971, in Buena Vista and were inseparable for 51 years.
They enjoyed boating, skiing, taking yearly trips to Lake Powell, traveling and meeting new people from around the world. They shared a love of music, dogs and the Colorado mountains.
They were preceded in death by their parents, Ross Cooper and Doris Butler, Tony and Ruth Mickle; and siblings Joan Lawrence, Dean Mickle and Lynn Mickle.
Survivors include their children, Carla and John Lasky and Charles and Dixie Cooper; Mr. Cooper’s brother Keith Cooper; Mrs. Cooper’s brother Allen Mickle; grandchildren, Joe and Clinton Morales, Alicia and Adam Mumma, Raedelle Strope, Jake Pyrlik, Tessa Lasky and Forrest Cooper; and many nieces and nephews, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Their services will be at 11 a.m. April 10, 2023, at Alternative Cremation, 2377 N. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Pikes Peak National Cemetery in Colorado Spring.
Arrangements are with Alternative Cremation.
