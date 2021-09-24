by Tina Daunt
Mail Staff Writer
While Salida High School’s boys’ soccer team is still looking for its first win, there was no lack of fight in the players Thursday against Summit High School.
Fans enjoyed the excitement of a Spartan lead, as Salida sophomore Connor McConathy scored the game’s first goal midway through the first half.
The Summit Tigers tied the game before halftime, then scored twice in the second half for a 3-1 win.
Despite some talented strikers on the Summit squad, the Spartans kept the score close through most of the game with solid defense and overall teamwork.
Salida head coach Ben Oswald said he was very happy with his players’ effort and enthusiasm, despite the disappointing loss.
“I feel like we could have won this game, with a few more plays that go our way,” Oswald said. “But that’s how this game goes. You can dominate and get behind on one play.”
Oswald said Salida senior goalkeeper Quinn Phillips had a standout performance with eight saves. The three goals surrendered were from pinpoint shots by Summit players.
“No one could have saved those three goals,” Oswald said. “They were really good individual efforts by their players. Quinn really is a top-flight goalkeeper. He truly is an all-star player.”
Summit Coach Jotwan Daniels agreed that Phillips had an error-free game, but he was very happy with the three goals his players produced.
“Their defense was good throughout the game,” Daniels said. “But those were three really great shots by our guys.”
The Tigers’ first goal was scored by Alan Casillas. Team captain Owen Gallo broke the tie, and Alex Espinoza scored the final goal.
The Spartans’ record fell to 0-7 on the year, while the Tigers improved their record to 3-1-3.
Despite a disappointing start in the season, the Spartans have not played any league games and can still win their league and qualify for state playoffs, Oswald said. He added that he is optimistic that the team can turn things around, but he is concerned about injuries that are piling up with his players.
“We are just really beat up right now,” he said. “We just hope to get our guys healthy. We don’t have a lot of depth. It is physically hard to play for 80 minutes.”
Daniels said his Tigers need to keep winning to get into the playoffs.
“We’re on the bubble right now,” Daniels said. “We need a couple more wins and I think we can get into the playoffs.”
Oswald said he shared the fans’ excitement when McConathy scored the first goal. The sophomore beat the Tiger goalie to the ball for the unassisted score.
“That really was a great effort by Connor chasing that down,” Oswald said. “It had us all excited to start the game like that.”
The Spartans play again at 11 a.m. Saturday at Delta, then at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Crested Butte.
