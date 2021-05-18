In response to the Food and Drug Administration’s recent authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in children ages 12-15, Chaffee County Public Health will host a walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Salida Middle School, 520 Milford St.
Appointments are not required, but parents who wish to register their children for an appointment can visit chaffeecounty.rsvpify.com.
Unaccompanied children younger than 18 must have a consent form signed by a parent or guardian.
The clinic will accommodate anyone who would like to get a vaccine.
The first of two doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available for ages 12 and older, and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available for those 18 and older.
The second Pfizer vaccination in the series will be held June 11.
Chaffee County Public Health encourages everyone ages 12 and older to get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.
