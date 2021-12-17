The last Salida Holiday Maker’s Market for this year will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 218 E. Sackett Ave.
The ongoing market offers goods from bakers, makers, local artists and farmers and has different vendors each day. The market will resume on Feb. 12 and be held every other weekend until the end of May.
Desiree Marceau, organizer, said they are looking for new vendors for spring. Anyone interested can contact her at desiree.marceau@gmail.com.
