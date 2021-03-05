Salida Sunrise Rotary is currently accepting applications for scholarships to be awarded for fall semester, 2021.
Sunrise is offering scholarships for R-32-J Salida School District students who are either graduating high school this spring or who are currently attending college, community college, vocational/technical school or university, or are in a graduate program.
Priority is given to students with a minimum GPA of 2.5 and are attending a school, college or university in Colorado.
Complete applications must be received by 5 p.m. April 9.
Log on to salidasunriserotary.com for details and applications. Click on “scholarship” on the left hand side of the screen.
These scholarships are provided by the Salida Sunrise Rotary Charitable Fund, and include funds raised by Holiday Park 2020, as well as other events and donations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.