It was a tough night for the Salida boys’ basketball, losing to the No. 1 ranked Faith Christian Academy 54-45 in the Colorado High School Activities Association 3A championship game Saturday at the University of Denver.
The Spartans started off strong, scoring the first four points of the game before Faith was able to tie it up with about 2:30 left in the first quarter. The two teams traded the lead back and forth before the buzzer sounded, ending the first quarter with Faith up 10-9.
“We played tough, but we just couldn’t pull out the win,” Spartan junior Daniel Edgington said. “We had a great season though, and I’m proud to be part of this team.”
Salida struggled to catch up, chasing the Eagles through the second quarter, but were outscored by 2, 16-14, to end the first half down 26-23.
The third quarter was much the same as the second, each team trading baskets, trying find a way to pull away from the other, but to no avail. Faith was able to put up 17 points in the third quarter, while Salida had 12. The Eagles lead at the end of the quarter 43-35.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.