Joal Cronenwett, 90, died June 9, 2021.
He was born Joseph Albert Cronenwett Dec. 12, 1930, in San Francisco, California, to Frederick M. and Zylpha Dismukes Cronenwett.
He was called “Jo-Al” until he decided at age 15 to legally change his name to Joal.
He attended Lincoln High School in San Francisco and University of California-Berkeley for both undergraduate and graduate studies, earning a master of art in architecture in 1954.
It was there he met architecture student Laura L. Nasset, his future wife of 57 years.
One of their early bonding events was being selected as the student escorts for American architect Buckminster Fuller during his visit to the University of California School of Architecture.
After graduating and marriage, Mr. Cronenwett spent a few years as an officer in the Army stationed in Stuttgart, Germany, during the reconstruction after World War II.
Since the war was over, his wife was able to be with him, and together they enjoyed exploring Europe on his days off.
It was a very romantic time in their lives. They were able to afford a cool Porsche and enjoyed touring the countryside, photographing and picnicking.
They eventually settled in Denver to raise a family.
Mr. Cronenwett loved to ski, hike in the Rockies and most of all restore old cars. He was always doodling and drawing and created art wherever he was, including jewelry making, acrylic painting, light painting and watercolors.
Mr. Cronenwett spent most of his architectural career in Denver working for James Sudler.
He played a key role in design of the Denver Art Museum with Italian modernist Gio Ponti and James Sudler.
He continued to work with the museum for the remainder of his career until he retired in 2005.
Mr. Cronenwett was instrumental in design of the Church of the Risen Christ on South Monaco Parkway, Denver, which is fondly referred to as the “ski jump” church, with James Sudler as primary architect.
Mr. Cronenwett and his wife, also an architect, designed several homes; renovated an old farmhouse at 330 Bellaire St. near Cranmer Park, Denver; designed and built “The Madison” in Cherry Creek, which had four modern homes with a shared central courtyard; a modern home in Salida; and finally a modest retirement home in Wichita, Kansas, close to his son.
Designing and evolving their domestic living environment was a passion deeply shared by the couple.
They lived in Salida from 1999 to 2008.
After his wife’s death in 2011 and his son’s move to St. Louis, Missouri, Mr. Cronenwett moved to live the remainder of his life at Clark Community in Grand Rapids Michigan, near his oldest daughter.
Friends and family said he enjoyed many good years and was loved by many new relationships he formed in Grand Rapids. They said he lived a blessed and creatively robust long life.
Mr. Cronenwett was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.
Survivors include his children, Anna C. Zaharakos, Susan E. Cronenwett and Frederick S. Cronenwett; and grandchildren, Athena M. Zaharakos, Eva E. Zaharakos, Amelia C. Kingman and Charlie K. Cronenwett.
A private service was held.
Arrangements were with Ofield Funeral Home of Grand Rapids, Michigan.
