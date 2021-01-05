Menus
Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Beef barley soup, whole wheat crackers, sesame broccoli, apricot/pineapple compote, an apple and whole wheat bread with butter.
Thursday: Scalloped potatoes with ham, spinach salad with mandarin oranges, hard boiled egg, sliced peaches and a whole wheat dinner roll.
Friday: Lemon baked fish, rice pilaf, creamy coleslaw, green beans with mushrooms and an apple.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Tuesday: Cheese pizza and mixed vegetables.
Wednesday: Chili and a cinnamon roll.
Thursday: Teriyaki chicken and Asian vegetables
Monday: Sloppy joe and peas.
Salida Middle School
Tuesday: Fajita chicken taco
Wednesday: Shepherd’s pie and a dinner roll.
Thursday: Spaghetti with meatballs and a garlic breadstick.
Monday: Chicken Parmesan sandwich.
Salida High School
Tuesday: Popeye’s chicken sandwich and Tater Tots.
Wednesday: Cheesy ham and potato soup and a seasoned bread stick.
Thursday: Italian sausage sandwich and Tuscan vegetables
Monday: Macaroni and cheese, peas and a dinner roll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.