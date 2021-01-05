Menus

Meals on Wheels

Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.

Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.

Today: Beef barley soup, whole wheat crackers, sesame broccoli, apricot/pineapple compote, an apple and whole wheat bread with butter.

Thursday: Scalloped potatoes with ham, spinach salad with mandarin oranges, hard boiled egg, sliced peaches and a whole wheat dinner roll.

Friday: Lemon baked fish, rice pilaf, creamy coleslaw, green beans with mushrooms and an apple.

Salida School District

All meals are served with fruit vegetable and milk.

Longfellow Elementary 

Tuesday: Cheese pizza and mixed vegetables.

Wednesday: Chili and a cinnamon roll.

Thursday: Teriyaki chicken and Asian vegetables

Monday: Sloppy joe and peas.

Salida Middle School

Tuesday: Fajita chicken taco

Wednesday: Shepherd’s pie and a dinner roll.

Thursday: Spaghetti with meatballs and a garlic breadstick.

Monday: Chicken Parmesan sandwich.

Salida High School

Tuesday: Popeye’s chicken sandwich and Tater Tots.

Wednesday: Cheesy ham and potato soup and a seasoned bread stick.

Thursday: Italian sausage sandwich and Tuscan vegetables

Monday: Macaroni and cheese, peas and a dinner roll.

 

