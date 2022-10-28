The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association is conducting its eighth annual photo contest for nature photos taken in the Upper Arkansas River Valley, as an opportunity for local photographers to share their creative work and support GARNA.
Photos must be from within the Upper Arkansas Valley Watershed, Leadville to Cañon City, a press release stated.
Participants can begin submitting photos now through Nov. 8, but photographers who submit early will have more opportunity to garner votes for the People’s Choice Award. The public can enter their People’s Choice votes through Nov. 10 for a $1 donation per vote with a five-vote minimum.
This year GARNA is adding a free category for Critical Scenic Viewsheds. By submitting to this category, contest participants will help GARNA and Chaffee County collect photos of critical scenic viewsheds throughout the county to advise management planning for the Heritage Area, Collegiate Peaks Scenic and Historic Byway and county land use planning. Multiple submissions of the same or similar viewsheds are welcome.
Other categories include:
Water – Images that convey the water and watershed that GARNA stewards.
Wildlife – Images of wild creatures and their habitat.
Pollinators – Images of pollinators: birds, bats, butterflies and bees.
Color – Wildflowers, fall trees, winter contrasts and more.
Sky – Everything from stratus to cumulus, white and fluffy or pink and moody, stars and more. Photographers feeling the buzz around local dark skies initiatives can use this category to document their favorite astronomical views.
Photos will be judged by a panel of expert photographers. Contest participants can enter as many photos as they like for a $10 donation per photo).
GARNA plans to produce and sell quality photographic folded note cards, prints and other products to publicize and raise funds for its education, public lands stewardship, and sustainability work. Contest participants will receive special pricing and opportunities on GARNA photo products.
For info, to submit photos or to vote on favorites, visit: www.gogophotocontest.com/garna. For questions, contact GARNA at 719-539-5106 or info@garna.org.
