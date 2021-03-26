The next Central Colorado Humanists’ Sunday Science Zoom presentation will focus on the quality of our local water supplies at 10 a.m. April 4.
Water expert Rick Hum will review a report that compares water quality of the county to the Arkansas River and other river basins of the state, based on the assessment of water quality standards for the classified uses (water supply, agriculture, aquatic life use, etc.).
According to a Humanists’ press release, if the assessments show that any of the standards are not met, the water body is considered impaired. For the most part, Chaffee County’s water quality is very good, but there are few areas with impairments. Hum will show these areas and what the impairments have been over time.
Hum said he will touch on ground water sources and surface water sources and provide information on the Mesa Antero Water Association wells.
To join the Zoom meeting, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/82203285409?pwd=bmxGMDhWUE4zdHEwaWNGWHRFV29zZz09. Meeting ID is 822 0328 5409 and passcode is 084536.
