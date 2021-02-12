Having a good heart makes Valentine’s Day the best,
Giving someone your heart makes them feel blessed.
Taking time to enjoy a call or two on this day,
Giving a sense of belonging to those friends who say…
Happy Valentine’s Day to the old and the young,
To all men and women who simply want to belong.
Belonging to someone gives meaning as this day starts,
Sharing some love with them and a part of our hearts.
Be blessed on this special day!
Linda Andersen
Buena Vista
