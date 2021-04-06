Colorado Department of Transportation crews will conducting maintenance work this week on U.S. 50, on the west side of Monarch Pass near Sargents, about milemarkers 184-189.
Workers began replacing damaged concrete jersey wall barriers Monday and will work through Friday.
The week-long road maintenance operations will take place from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Motorists will encounter lane shifts or full closures guided by flagging personnel or portable light signals.
Travelers should allow themselves extra travel time. A speed reduction of 40 mph will be in place and drivers should slow down and use extreme caution when approaching the work zone.
Motorists are urged to be aware of work crews and heavy equipment.
