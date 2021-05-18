Roy Burton “Buck” Klugh, 85, died May 12, 2021, surrounded by his family.
He was born Sept. 9, 1935, in Branson to Jackson Elmo and Floy Valetta Pitt Klugh.
When he was 4 the family moved to the homestead, now known as “The Meadows,” where he was raised.
He was educated in the Buena Vista school system and graduated a proud BV Demon.
He excelled in academics and was an outstanding athlete in basketball and football.
He was named best physique and best dancer his senior year.
After graduation he volunteered for military service and spent four years in the U.S. Navy as part of the Construction Battalion.
After returning to Buena Vista, he married Virginia Lee “Ginny” Coulter on Feb. 14, 1960. They had three children.
The couple was married 33 years before she died of breast cancer.
Mr. Klugh then married Karen Catherine Cordova on Dec. 16, 1994.
Along with his brother Jack, Mr. Klugh formed Klugh Brothers Construction. They worked together until they retired, having built many custom homes in the area.
Mr. Klugh continued to enjoy sports such as rodeo, softball and especially golf.
Every Monday night he would be found on the golf course competing as a member of the golf league.
He was involved with building the clubhouse and cart shed as the course grew.
Mr. Klugh was one of the founding members of the BV Softball Association and was instrumental in construction of the softball fields. Many summers were spent coaching “Little” Buck’s baseball team and traveling with the team in the red station wagon.
As a longtime member of the Lions Club, he loved being involved in the continuation of the Buena Vista Stampede rodeo. Mr. Klugh continued ranching after retirement, raising cattle and hay.
He was preceded in death by his first wife; parents; brothers Eugene Elmo Klugh, Mark Alan Klugh and Jackson Paul Klugh; grandson Jesse Lee Bobst; stepdaughter Corina Lynn Cordova; and step-granddaughter Christa Loree Cordova.
Survivors include his second wife; his daughters, Lizabeth Dawn (John) Bobst and Suzanne Elaine (Cliff) Cordova; son, Buck-David Alan (Jody) Klugh; mother-in-law, Elsa Beatrice Coulter; grandchildren Jeremy Bobst, Brad (Teri) Bobst, Chelcy (Jed) Elsberry, Lane (Michelle) Cordova, Jade (AJ) Palmer and Alyssa (Cody) Espinoza; great-grandchildren Jayci Bobst, Brody, Brecken and Brooks Elsberry, Jack Cordova, Cadence and Courtnee Palmer and Tavien and Tazien Espinoza; stepchildren Timothy Curtis Cordova, John Clint (Annie) Cordova, Robert Cameron (Lisa) Cordova, Mark Casey (Sherie) Cordova, Ernest Cheston Cordova and Christine Catherine (David) Williams; and many step-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. May 22, 2021, at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Buena Vista for family and friends.
A luncheon reception will follow at the Sangre de Cristo Electric Association community room.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
