The Salida Community Center opened its doors Thursday to welcome all community members and visitors for its first time hosting an in-person Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
Deliveries started going out at 10 a.m., and the community center allowed the public in at 11. The busiest time was at 11, center director and organizer Elaine Allmang said, when they were finishing up the deliveries. “From 11 to 11:45 we were slammed,” she said.
People lined up at the door to be served, serenaded by instrument-playing kids from the Brandon family, who were visiting from Arizona. Their grandfather, Salidan Ken Brandon, was volunteering at the event.
The event served a “traditional Thanksgiving meal,” Allemang said, with turkey, ham, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, peach and apple cobbler, pumpkin pie, pecan pie, lemonade, iced tea, water and coffee. The coffee was new this year, Allemang said, to add to the homey attitude of the event. “We like to have people sit and have coffee after eating,” she said.
Food supplies were purchased from Sysco Foods with money from local sponsors and community donations. Allemang, Gary Muramoto, Rick Hamilton and Don Potts all came in at 5 a.m. to begin preparing the food.
“But it’s fun,” Allemang said, “and it means so much to so many of these people. Everyone has a really good time.”
The Salida tradition in years past has been at St. Joseph Catholic Church, but during the pandemic, the Community Center picked it up. For the past two years it has only offered deliveries and takeout meals. This year, three options were offered. In total, Allemang said about 100 people dined in person, more than 300 meals were delivered, and 200 were takeouts.
The event was mostly volunteer-run. Sixty people signed up to volunteer, and 40 more volunteers walked in. Others who wanted to volunteer had to be turned down, Allemang said, and they will be put on the list for the Christmas Community Dinner.
“It’s a gathering of friends and family eating food,” Matt Samon said of the event, his favorite part being the food, specifically the green bean casserole.
Rob Pizzola, who came because he was friends with Allemang, said, “Everybody that doesn’t have enough for Thanksgiving or a place to go – Elaine makes it happen.”
Nathan EL-Obari, who had volunteered before at similar events in cities, said this event had the best turnout. “In the cities, it’s usually just the homeless, but here it’s like the whole town shows up,” he said. EL-Obari was a prominent volunteer helping to run the event, Allemang said.
All leftover food is given to homeless shelters.
Event sponsors included Monarch Community Outreach, High Country Bank and Collegiate Peaks Bank. Additionally, Allemang expressed gratitude to the Community Center board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.