State officials warned Colorado drivers with expired registration that their “day of reckoning is nigh.”
As of Jan. 1, the clock began ticking for drivers who have not properly registered their vehicles when they move to Colorado or have an expired temporary tag, a press release stated.
Last year the Colorado Legislature passed the Colorado Registration Fairness Act (HB22-1254), effectively ending the free ride for many Coloradans who do not properly register their vehicles in a timely manner after moving to Colorado or before the temporary tag expiration.
The new law adds teeth to existing laws by requiring collection of owed back taxes and fees for delinquent registrations. The late registration fines and payment of back taxes and fees will apply to all Coloradans who register their vehicles after the temporary tag expiration date, or after the 90-day grace period given to new residents moving into Colorado.
Prorated back taxes and fee amounts will vary based on the vehicle and county of residence. Coloradans should visit their county motor vehicle office to find out how much they will owe if they are delinquent in registering their vehicle.
For more information about the new late fees, visit www.DMV.Colorado.gov/Taxes-and-fees.
