Gov. Jared Polis listed Chaffee County Tuesday as a county that will need to increase restrictions due to its surging COVID-19 case count Chaffee County Public Health announced on Facebook.
CCPH stated at this time however, the county is still following Safer at Home guidelines rather that Protect Our Neighbors, and does not have to scale back further.
The county’s recent increase in cases is due to the outbreak at the Buena Vista Correctional Complex and is being managed CCPH stated.
“We know this has caused much concern, and we will be sure to communicate if the situation changes,” CCPH stated.
