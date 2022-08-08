Local voters were treated to food, live music and the chance to learn more about Democratic candidates running for office in November at the Chaffee County Democrats picnic Saturday at Hutchinson Homestead and Learning Center.
Following a meal catered by Sorelle’s of Buena Vista, music provided by Pint & a Half and dessert from Blue Truck Ice Cream, attendees heard remarks from several Democratic candidates.
Opening remarks by Bill Baker of Chaffee County Democrats acknowledged the passing of two people who had helped organize the event in the past, Steve Kucera and Cy Gonzales.
He urged attendees to “get out the vote” for the November election.
Chaffee County Commissioner Keith Baker spoke to the crowd before introducing the candidates.
“Democracy itself is on the ballot,” Baker said of the November mid-term election. “This is a must-win election.
Baker then introduced each candidate in turn.
Candidates included incumbent Colorado State Treasurer Dave Young, who said he did not want the state to just survive, he wanted it to thrive.
Brittany Pettersen, who is running for the 7th Congressional District seat, said her race is one of the most competitive races in the nation. If she wins the seat she will be the first woman to hold that office for the 7th District.
Chaffee County was switched to the 7th Congressional District following last year’s redistricting to reflect the most recent census information.
The district also includes Jefferson County, Broomfield and five other counties.
Julie McCluskie, running for state House District 13, spoke briefly, followed by Kathy Green, who is running for House District 60. Most of Chaffee County was placed in House District 13 following redistricting, but a small area of the county remains in District 60.
Kathy Plomer, running for the at-large seat on the State Board of Education, spoke about her desire to raise teacher salaries and find ways to attract and retain teachers to Colorado’s classrooms.
Jeff Ravage, a forester and ecological researcher by profession, is running for state Senate in District 4.
He spoke of his desire to push for recyclable containers with a deposit for all products.
Local candidates also had a chance to speak to voters.
P.T. Wood, who has his hat in the ring for Chaffee County commissioner, said he already had a working relationship with the other two county commissioners, Baker and Greg Felt, having collaborated during the Decker Fire and the pandemic while he was Salida mayor.
“I’m looking forward to getting the job done in Chaffee County,” he said.
Baker introduced incumbent Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder Lori Mitchell, saying he has confidence in her and her staff despite the “wackadoodle” assault on the integrity of recent elections.
He said he had the utmost confidence in the integrity of Chaffee County’s electoral system and outcomes going back to Mitchell’s predecessor, former clerk and recorder Joyce Reno, and now Mitchell and “her incredible team.”
Mitchell, who is a past president of the Colorado County Clerks Association, said her focus is to do a good job.
The final candidate for the evening was incumbent Chaffee County Coroner Jeff Graf, who is currently running unopposed.
Baker closed the event saying it was encouraging to see fresh faces, young faces at the event.
