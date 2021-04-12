The Spartan football scored their first touchdown just minutes into their game against the Rifle Bears Friday in Rifle, but that was the only real highlight for Salida High School, as they lost 63-6.
About a minute and a half into the first quarter, on a fourth and inches, Salida ran a triple option. Freshman quarterback Caiven Lake read the defense back and choose to keep it, scampering 70 yards for the Spartan’s first touchdown this season.
Lake started after junior Barden Collins went out last week with a shoulder injury in the first quarter against Steamboat Springs.
Salida will return home to face the Montezuma-Cortez Panthers 7 p.m. Friday, in a game Coach Matt Luttrell said he thinks will be a good match up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.