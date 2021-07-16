NAMI Chaffee County, National Alliance on Mental Illness, announced it will resume in-person bimonthly support groups for family members and close friends of someone living with a mental health condition, with the next meeting scheduled for July 22.
The groups are free, confidential and offer a safe place to share experiences, ideas for coping and resource information, and are led by NAMI-trained facilitators who’ve been there, a press release stated.
NAMI Family Support Group will begin meeting in person from 6-7:30 p.m. on second and fourth Thursdays at Salida United Methodist Church, main hall, 228 E. Fourth St.
Visit www.namichaffee.org to register.
Family members help one another by using their collective lived experiences and learned wisdom, gaining a renewed sense of hope for their loved one living with a mental health challenge.
NAMI support groups follow a structured model to ensure all group members have an opportunity to be heard and to get what they need. The group encourages empathy, productive discussion and a sense of community.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization, dedicated to giving hope to millions of Americans affected by mental illness through education, support and advocacy.
For more information or to learn about other local NAMI programs, to donate or volunteer, email info@namichaffee.com, call 970-823-4751 or visit www.namichaffee.org.
