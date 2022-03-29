A free legal self-help clinic will be offered from 2-5 p.m. April 13 at Salida Regional Library, 405 E St.
Volunteer attorneys will assist one-to-one via computer link to answer questions, help fill out forms and explain the process for civil legal issues, including family law, civil litigation, property law, collections, appeals, landlord-tenant-law, veterans benefits and civil protection orders.
To be added to the sign-up sheet, call the library at 719-539-4826.
For access to all forms, statutes, videos, instructions and flowcharts, visit www.checkerboard.co.
