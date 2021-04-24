The Lady Spartans’ volleyball team lost a tough match in three sets Saturday to the St. Mary’s Lady Pirates at home, 18-25, 10-25, 14-25.
This was Salida’s last regular game of the season, and likely their last game overall.
The loss puts them at 6-7 overall and 4-6 in the 3A Tri-Peaks league, in 8th place out of 12 teams.
St. Mary's finished in fourth place in the league at 8-3. Lamar leads the league at 11-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.