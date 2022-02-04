Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Chase Brady Cordova, 25, homeless, Jan. 22 on three warrants charging fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Gary Merrill Lacy, 67, Boulder, was arrested Jan. 22 on a charge of failure to stop for a stopped school bus displaying flashing red lights. He was released on a summons.
Trevor Logan Daniel Barton, 29, Silverthorne, was arrested Jan. 21 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Ryan Scott Thonhoff, 28, homeless, was arrested Jan. 20 on a warrant charging failure to pay or comply. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Aaron Jacob Herrera, 35, Los Alamos, New Mexico, was arrested Jan. 20 on a warrant charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Anthony B. Boyok, 29, Buena Vista Correctional Complex, was arrested Jan. 19 on a charge of introduction of contraband into a prison or jail. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Morris Winton Gunter, 38, Buena Vista, was arrested Jan. 18 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 719-539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
