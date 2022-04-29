Streets from Sackett Avenue to Fourth Street between E and G streets will be partially closed Monday through Wednesday while Salida Public Works and another contractor complete pavement and curb markings.
Access will be maintained, but some parking stalls will be inaccessible while work is underway, according to a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.