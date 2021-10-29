When Barbara Baker received the Mel Strawn Lifetime Achievement Award for the Arts on Oct. 15, it was a surprise in more ways than one. The presenters were surprised that she wasn’t there to receive it and Baker was surprised to learn she was the recipient.
“I was there for the event that was held by the Salida Council for the Arts but I left early because I don’t drive in the dark anymore,” she said with a laugh. “Had I known I was to receive this award I certainly would have stayed, and of course those who were there saw me earlier so they thought I was present.”
She was thrilled with the recognition, which came after more than three decades of providing classes and performances in dance in the Salida area.
“When Bernice Strawn called to tell me I had been given the Mel Strawn Award for the Arts I was on a roller coaster of emotions from surprise and elation to sadness and grief that I wasn’t there to receive it,” Baker said. “When I began writing a letter of thanks for the Letters to the Editor at The Mountain Mail, I was struck by remembering how much work I have done with the community and how many amazing artists I have collaborated with.
“My background can be summed up in one sentence. I have had an extensive professional career in dance, beginning at age 13. That’s it! The specifics are irrelevant. The work is important. What I have learned and observed from having my dance companies is how wonderful it is to work with people from all walks of life, no matter the age, gender, social status or political beliefs, and to experience them working together as equals.
“In these polarized times when it seems easier to fall into fear mongering and alienation, forgetting our common ground of humanity, opportunities to work together in the common ground of creativity is vitally important. Differences seem to fall away and inspiring events are allowed to occur. I always believe that things work out for the best. Because of how receiving this award has unfolded, I am re-energized and looking forward to developing new ideas and performances.”
Although Baker says her background can be measured in one sentence, that is a bit of an understatement. Since moving back to Salida in 1990, she has been teaching ballet to adults and children in her company, Arrangement of Motion. There were 30 adults and 20 kids participating in Arrangement of Motion. She later created Saz Dance Theatre with Ben Strawn.
She was born in Fairplay and lived the first three years of her life in Salida, the daughter of Dr. John Baker. She became interested in dance at age 3 and ultimately studied with the Royal Ballet in London, England, danced with two ballet companies in Chicago and was part of a modern dance collective in New York City.
“My grandmothers lived in Salida and I spent some time here when I was growing up and wanted to come back,” she said. “One of my dance friends in New York traveled around the country creating performances with members of the community and her company. That was my inspiration for starting a multigenerational dance company in Salida.”
She became the first dance company to stage regular performances at the Salida SteamPlant Theater and Event Center shortly after that building was transformed from an old power plant into the center for local entertainment that it is today. In addition, she and her company performed at schools, art galleries and Mountain Spirit Winery.
Among her productions were localized versions of the ballets “Swan Lake” and “The Nutcracker.” Both contained the original Tchaikovsky music and the original choreography from “Swan Lake,” but Swan Lake became Frantzhurst Pond and The Nutcracker became The Piñon Nut.
Her most recent performance was a film, “Tangled,” which was created for the Surreal art event recently held in Salida and was shown at the Salida Council for the Arts presentation.
“I have always strived for excellence,” Baker said, “and community involvement was really important. For example, one time Kathy Kerrigan’s home economics students made costumes for a performance and then became interested in our work
Baker is still teaching ballet.
In announcing the award, Ken Brandon, president of Salida Council for the Arts, said, “This is an annual award, presented for achievement in the arts to someone who has impacted the community with longevity in the arts.”
