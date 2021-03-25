Colorado is one small step closer to business as usual with the adoption of a revised COVID-19 dial, “Dial 3.0,” which lessen some restrictions under Levels Blue and Green and changes the parameters for meeting those levels.
The latest update to Colorado’s COVID-19 dial framework went into effect Wednesday.
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment expect Dial 3.0 will remain in effect until mid-April. The state plans to retire the dial and implement a new public health order giving greater control over capacity restrictions to local public health agencies.
Chaffee County will remain in the revised Blue Level until further notice, however Chaffee County Public Health may move to the Green Level in the near future.
The new Blue Level offers greater flexibility and fewer restrictions than the previous Blue Level.
Dial 3.0 will be reviewed at the Chaffee County Leadership Roundtable meeting Monday to determine whether moving to the Green Level is the right move.
In making that decision, the county will take into consideration the impacts on incidence due to the rise in South African B.1.351 cases in the northern end of the county and spring break travel and activities.
The metrics for Level Green: Protect Our Neighbors have changed under the revision.
The changes make it easier for counties to achieve Protect Our Neighbors status. Counties now qualify for Protect Our Neighbors if they have up to 35 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, an increase from 15 cases.
There is no longer a certification process for Level Green: Protect Our Neighbors.
Counties will be moved into Level Green once they maintain the appropriate metrics for at least one week.
Most restrictions in Level Green: Protect Our Neighbors are now removed. However, bars and indoor events must still adhere to a 50 percent capacity limit or a 500-person cap, whichever is fewer.
The metrics range for Level Blue is now 36-100 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people.
Bars can now open under Level Blue. The capacity limit is 25 percent capacity or 75 people, whichever is fewer.
Restaurants in Level Blue may operate at 100 percent capacity with 6 feet distancing.
Outdoor events in Levels Green and Blue no longer have state-level capacity restrictions under the dial.
Counties may choose to implement capacity restrictions on outdoor events at the local level.
Retail, offices and non-critical manufacturing in Level Blue may now open to 75 percent capacity, up from 50 percent.
There is no longer a state limit on personal gathering sizes. The state will follow CDC’s guidance on personal gatherings.
The CDC still strongly recommends avoiding larger gatherings and crowds to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Small counties may choose to move to the Green Level when the following are met:
• Small counties are defined as any county with a 2019 DOLA population data less than 30,000 people.
• Seven consecutive days with an incidence rate less than 35/100,000 people; or
• Seven consecutive days with a rolling comparable case count between 0-10; and
• Stable (no more than 25 percent increase) or declining counts of new confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county’s referral hospitals (as defined by the local public health agency) in the last 14 days compared to the previous 14 day period or no more than two new hospital admissions on any day in the last 14 days.
Chaffee County Public Health reminds the public the county’s local public health order remains in effect through midnight April 16, unless extended, rescinded, superseded, or amended in writing and is aligned with the recent changes in Dial 3.0.
Colorado’s current statewide mask mandate remains unchanged.
Separate from the dial changes, the current mask executive order expires April 3, at which time, the governor may choose to make modifications.
The state released modified mask order components as part of the Dial 3.0 stakeholder engagement process.
Feedback received as part of that process will be considered prior to April 3rd.
Chaffee County Public Health director and incident command for COVID-19 said, “While the launch of Dial 3.0 is a welcome one by many sectors due to the decreased restrictions, this is not the time for us to let our guard down.
"We still have a long road ahead to get as many people vaccinated as possible to reach an optimal level of protection.”
Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County Public Health director and incident command for COVID-19, said the revision of the dial, “does not mean that we are doing well in our fight against the pandemic.”
Rather, the lifting of restrictions means that we are making a significant impact through vaccine distribution while learning to live with this novel virus among us, she said.
Carlstrom referenced the recent discovery of the South African variant of the virus, B.1.351 and outbreak in Chaffee County is cause for concern, as this variant looks to be more contagious and potentially resistant to vaccine and treatment than previous incarnations of the virus.
Carlstrom said Chaffee County Public Health is working closely with state public health to assess the risk of transmission of the South African variant in Chaffee County.
In response to that risk, a special vaccination clinic will be scheduled on Sunday to accelerate vaccination rates and increase protection within the county.
“It is going to take all of us to get ahead of this evolving situation,” said Carlstrom.
