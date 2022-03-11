Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Foundation and the Women’s Wellness Connection program have curated an art exhibit for breast and cervical cancer awareness, on display through Sunday at Salida Regional Library, 405 E St.
The exhibit features three local women who underwent lifesaving procedures after abnormal cells were detected through their preventative health screenings.
These women openly shared their stories to advocate not just for themselves, but for community members to recognize the importance of cancer prevention and early detection, , a press release stated.
The Women’s Wellness Connection program is grant-funded by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and works to promote equity and inclusion within the healthcare system – the theme of this year’s International Women’s Day, which is today.
The Women’s Wellness Connection offers free cervical cancer screenings/PAP tests and breast cancer screenings/mammograms to qualifying women. Eligible participants are women between the ages of 21 and 64 who are living within a specific income level and are uninsured or underinsured. Funding is available for women living in Chaffee, Lake, western Fremont, Park and Saguache counties.
“The Women’s Wellness Connection program creates awareness and access to preventative health and cancer screenings,” said Melanie Critelli, WWC community health worker. “Our service region is geographically isolated, which can create barriers to women accessing annual care. Insurance coverage and cost can create additional obstacles. Our program works to support women financially and emotionally to access these critical appointments.”
For general information about the program, visit HRRMC.com/WWC. For questions about the enrollment process or to talk with someone directly about the program, contact Critelli at melanie.critelli@hrrmc.net or 719-530-1065.
