Heart of the Rockies/Enhabit Hospice will conduct a service from 6-7 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Salida Community Center, 305 F St., to honor and remember those who have died.
All are welcome, and an RSVP is requested at 719-539-7638, a press release stated.
The organization will also host a Community Grief Support Group focusing on grief and the holidays from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 7, 14, 21 and 28 at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd., upstairs in the Sun Room.
The group is limited to 12 participants. RSVP at 719-539-7638.
