We have a community housing crisis, and our city’s solution will exacerbate the problem.
City government believes legislating creation of “affordable” units through punitive measures will fix the problem.
It will not. It will make it worse.
The “inclusionary housing” proposal will force developers to create one deed-restricted, below-market-rate unit for every six built.
This will result in considerably less overall development (some may applaud this) and much higher prices for those sold at market rate (no applause).
Our most important workforce, firemen, police, nurses, city, county and hospital staff, will not qualify for low-income units and cannot afford artificially inflated market units.
If approved, this mandate will drastically slow or stop multifamily home building, and existing stock will continue to escalate in price, making the problem worse.
On Jan. 11, the City of Salida held a well-publicized “Housing Crisis” meeting titled “Work Session with Local Developers.”
Sadly, I was the only one in attendance and had to leave early because of a prior commitment. I participated online and emailed my thoughts to City Community Development Director Bill Almquist before I left, and he shared them with the group assembled.
The development community has become apathetic from years of being ignored. My sentiments were likewise ignored.
I spent more than 10 years attending city council meetings to explain why the requirement to pay nearly $20,000 in system development fees for each unit of an apartment building project was the reason we have none.
Nobody listened.
Nothing was built.
Toward the end of last year, amid the escalating crisis, the city relented, and a number of apartment projects are in planning.
Harder-Diesslin Development has 56 units in the planning/permitting process in addition to nearly 50 units of subsidized, below-market-rent units under construction at our Confluent Park development east of town.
Correction of the system development fee structure served as an inducement to create rental units rather than a penalty for not doing so. It’s working. Way too late but working.
Development is a high-risk business with acceptable margins in good times and potentially severe losses in bad ones.
Developers take significant financial risks to provide parcels to build on and houses to live in based on public demand.
I realize most Chaffee County residents would like to close the door now that they have theirs, a recipe for very high home prices (as if they aren’t already high enough).
A recent city presentation outlined the supposed impact to developer profit margins of existing and proposed inclusionary housing regulations, which showed significantly lower margins for developers but somehow was deemed “acceptable” by proponents.
When the city cosigns my development loan it can propose tighter margins. Developers will simply look elsewhere for profitable projects, and the city’s housing supply and supply of rental units will suffer.
This is a community problem requiring a community solution. Becky Gray, Chaffee County housing director, has some excellent programs that may help solve the problem, and the development community is working with the Housing Authority to implement these now.
The city can participate by offering inducements to promote market and below-market rental housing with higher-density allowances, reduced fee structures and simplified and expedited development processes.
Many of these have been offered and induced multifamily developments now in the works.
Proposed and existing inclusionary housing legislation will be a giant step backward and erase progress made toward our joint goal.
Below-market housing, by definition, requires subsidies through grant money, mill levies or other community funded means.
Putting the entire burden of fixing this problem on developers is misguided and will worsen the issue.
Our city staff are intelligent and hardworking. They are solutions-oriented and wonderful to work with.
Our elected and appointed officials who direct them appear shortsighted and interested only in enacting punitive dictates designed to “force into existence” community needs.
All stick and no carrot hasn’t worked in the past and won’t work now. A cooperative effort is required.
Please, allow the existing structure time to work without inclusionary housing requirements. Much is in the works that will ease our problems, but forcing a solution will make them worse.
Walt Harder is broker/owner of Harder Real Estate and Development in Salida.
